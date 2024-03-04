Open Menu

US Supreme Court Rules Trump Can Stay On Colorado Primary Ballot

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 11:43 PM

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

The US Supreme Court on Monday removed a potential hurdle to Donald Trump's bid to recapture the White House, unanimously dismissing a state court ruling that could have barred him from the ballot for engaging in insurrection

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The US Supreme Court on Monday removed a potential hurdle to Donald Trump's bid to recapture the White House, unanimously dismissing a state court ruling that could have barred him from the ballot for engaging in insurrection.

The high-stakes ruling in favor of the former president came on the eve of the Super Tuesday primaries that are expected to cement Trump's march toward the Republican nomination to take on President Joe Biden in November.

It was the most consequential election case heard by the court since it halted the Florida vote recount in 2000 with Republican George W. Bush narrowly leading Democrat Al Gore.

The question before the nine justices was whether Trump was ineligible to appear on the Republican presidential Primary ballot in Colorado because he engaged in an insurrection -- the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by his supporters.

In a 9-0 decision, the conservative-dominated court said "the judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court... cannot stand," meaning 77-year-old Trump, the Republican White House frontrunner, can appear on the state's primary ballot.

"All nine Members of the Court agree with that result," they added.

Trump hailed the decision, declaring a "BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!" in a post on his Truth Social website.

The case stemmed from a ruling in December by the state Supreme Court in Colorado, one of the 15 states and territories voting on Super Tuesday.

The state court, citing the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, ruled that Trump should be kicked off the ballot because of his role in the January 6 attack on Congress, when a mob tried to halt certification of Biden's 2020 election victory.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.

But during two hours of arguments last month, both conservative and liberal justices on the US Supreme Court expressed concern about having individual states decide which candidates can be on the presidential ballot this November.

Related Topics

Election Attack Supreme Court George W. Bush Vote White House Trump Gore Florida January March November December Congress 2020 Post All From Court

Recent Stories

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

3 minutes ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

3 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

3 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief ..

DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities

22 minutes ago
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

22 minutes ago
 PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Kha ..

PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif

22 minutes ago
 Tarar urges dialogue over discord in Parliament.

Tarar urges dialogue over discord in Parliament.

22 minutes ago
 Stock markets waver after Tokyo record

Stock markets waver after Tokyo record

22 minutes ago
 Eight outlaws held; drugs, weapons seized

Eight outlaws held; drugs, weapons seized

22 minutes ago
 ECP accepts Zardari, Achakzai's nomination papers ..

ECP accepts Zardari, Achakzai's nomination papers for presidential elections

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World