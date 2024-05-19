Usyk Heavyweight Glory Hailed As 'Ukrainian Victory'
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led the tributes to Oleksandr Usyk whose victory over British fighter Tyson Fury in Riyadh made him the first undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion in a quarter of a century.
The 37-year-old, who briefly served as a soldier in the Ukrainian army after the Russian invasion of February 2022, spoke of a "great moment" "for me, for my family, for my country" after his points victory over Fury in Riyadh the early hours of Sunday morning
"The Ukrainians hit hard! And in the end, all our opponents will be defeated," Zelensky said on Telegram soon after the fight was over.
Usyk's success in becoming the first heavyweight ever to hold four belts simultaneously shows that "Ukrainian endurance and strength give birth to Ukrainian victory", added the head of state of the war-torn country.
The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, a former world heavyweight champion boxer, stressed that Usyk "showed the world that Ukrainians are capable of defeating a strong opponent in a difficult fight".
"This victory is very important victory for Ukraine today," said Klitschko, who held the WBO and WBC titles albeit not simultaneously
His younger brother Wladimir Klitschko - another ex-heavyweight world champion - was ringside in Saudi Arabia but echoed his sibling's words.
"Can you imagine how much pressure this man had these past weeks and here in this ring? Losing was not an option," he told Sky sports.
"It doesn't matter how big, how tall, how heavy, what his reach is and how mobile Tyson Fury was, Oleksandr Usyk showed he is the best fighter in modern history.
"I'm very proud of Oleksandr Usyk and I'm very proud to be Ukrainian."
