Open Menu

Usyk Heavyweight Glory Hailed As 'Ukrainian Victory'

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Usyk heavyweight glory hailed as 'Ukrainian victory'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led the tributes to Oleksandr Usyk whose victory over British fighter Tyson Fury in Riyadh made him the first undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion in a quarter of a century.

The 37-year-old, who briefly served as a soldier in the Ukrainian army after the Russian invasion of February 2022, spoke of a "great moment" "for me, for my family, for my country" after his points victory over Fury in Riyadh the early hours of Sunday morning

"The Ukrainians hit hard! And in the end, all our opponents will be defeated," Zelensky said on Telegram soon after the fight was over.

Usyk's success in becoming the first heavyweight ever to hold four belts simultaneously shows that "Ukrainian endurance and strength give birth to Ukrainian victory", added the head of state of the war-torn country.

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, a former world heavyweight champion boxer, stressed that Usyk "showed the world that Ukrainians are capable of defeating a strong opponent in a difficult fight".

"This victory is very important victory for Ukraine today," said Klitschko, who held the WBO and WBC titles albeit not simultaneously

His younger brother Wladimir Klitschko - another ex-heavyweight world champion - was ringside in Saudi Arabia but echoed his sibling's words.

"Can you imagine how much pressure this man had these past weeks and here in this ring? Losing was not an option," he told Sky sports.

"It doesn't matter how big, how tall, how heavy, what his reach is and how mobile Tyson Fury was, Oleksandr Usyk showed he is the best fighter in modern history.

"I'm very proud of Oleksandr Usyk and I'm very proud to be Ukrainian."

Related Topics

Century World Army Sports Ukraine Russia Mobile Riyadh Man Kiev Saudi Arabia February Sunday Family All Best Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

15 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

24 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

1 day ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

1 day ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

1 day ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

1 day ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

1 day ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

1 day ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

1 day ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

1 day ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

1 day ago

More Stories From World