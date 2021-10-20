Venezuela to Start Using Booster Doses of COVID Vaccines in January 2022 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Venezuela will begin using booster doses of coronavirus vaccines in January 2022, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"In January, we will begin using booster doses to vaccinate the population, starting with the health care and education sectors," Maduro said during a meeting on education, which was broadcast on Twitter.

Venezuela has the Sputnik V, Sinopharm and Abdala vaccines. In addition, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said that in the near future deliveries of the Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona to Venezuela are expected to start.