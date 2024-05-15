Open Menu

Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji Receives Newly Appointed Chinese Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji received here on Wednesday newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua.

Elkhereiji wished the ambassador success in his endeavors.

