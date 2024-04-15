Vinales Makes MotoGP History The Hard Way In Grand Prix Of The Americas
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Maverick Vinales overcame a horror start from pole on his Aprilia to claw his way back and win the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP in Texas on Sunday.
Exciting teenaged rookie Pedro Acosta took second with Enea Bastianini completing the podium of the third race weekend of the season.
Vinales, who had dropped back to 11th after a disastrous grid getaway, wrote his name into motorcycling history as the first rider to win a MotoGP race with three different teams - Suzuki, Yamaha, and now Aprilia.
"Thank you guys, I was feeling everyone pushing me, here in America," Vinales told the fans at the circuit in downtown Austin.
"History made, thank you America, I'm super happy. We need to keep working, the pace was amazing."
In a race as exciting as any rodeo show in the Lone Star State there was high drama with 10 laps to go, Marc Marquez crashing to the ground seconds after taking the lead -- the veteran Spaniard's chances of an eighth win at the track and a first for his new Ducati satellite Gresini team buried in the Texan dust.
Championship leader Jorge Martin came in fourth with defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia in his slip stream.
SUZUKI MOTOR
Yamaha Motor
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table29 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated29 minutes ago
-
Middle East, world cannot 'afford more war': UN chief29 minutes ago
-
Roma's Ndicka 'feeling better' after on-pitch collapse at Udinese39 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated39 minutes ago
-
Vos wins women's Amstel Gold after Wiebes' 'stupid mistake' in early celebration1 hour ago
-
Pidcock sprints to maiden Amstel Gold victory after near misses1 hour ago
-
Chad junta chief launches presidential campaign without main rivals1 hour ago
-
AC Milan hand Inter derby title shot, Ndicka scare for Roma2 hours ago
-
Tension builds as leaders begin final-round drama at Masters2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago
-
US rules out joining Israeli attack on Iran2 hours ago