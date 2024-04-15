Open Menu

Vinales Makes MotoGP History The Hard Way In Grand Prix Of The Americas

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Vinales makes MotoGP history the hard way in Grand Prix of the Americas

Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Maverick Vinales overcame a horror start from pole on his Aprilia to claw his way back and win the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP in Texas on Sunday.

Exciting teenaged rookie Pedro Acosta took second with Enea Bastianini completing the podium of the third race weekend of the season.

Vinales, who had dropped back to 11th after a disastrous grid getaway, wrote his name into motorcycling history as the first rider to win a MotoGP race with three different teams - Suzuki, Yamaha, and now Aprilia.

"Thank you guys, I was feeling everyone pushing me, here in America," Vinales told the fans at the circuit in downtown Austin.

"History made, thank you America, I'm super happy. We need to keep working, the pace was amazing."

In a race as exciting as any rodeo show in the Lone Star State there was high drama with 10 laps to go, Marc Marquez crashing to the ground seconds after taking the lead -- the veteran Spaniard's chances of an eighth win at the track and a first for his new Ducati satellite Gresini team buried in the Texan dust.

Championship leader Jorge Martin came in fourth with defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia in his slip stream.

