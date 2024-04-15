Open Menu

Vos Wins Women's Amstel Gold After Wiebes' 'stupid Mistake' In Early Celebration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Vos wins women's Amstel Gold after Wiebes' 'stupid mistake' in early celebration

Valkenburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Marianne Vos grabbed victory on the line in a shortened Amstel Gold women's race on Sunday as Lorena Wiebes sat up, raising her arms in victory, just before the finish.

Vos, who rides for Visma, exploited the error by her Dutch compatriot Wiebes of SD Worx to win the sprint. Norwegian Ingvild Gaskjenn was third.

"It's a shame for Lorena, but I'm happy with this victory. I've been through a similar situation myself," said Vos, 36, who also won the Amstel in 2021.

It was her third success of the season after victories in Het Nieuwsblad and the Tour of Flanders.

"This is such a stupid mistake and I'm really bummed. I didn't feel Marianne Vos coming and thought I had free lane. I will sleep badly from this," said Wiebes.

The race was held up for an hour, after an accident involving a police motorbike escorting the peloton.

A policeman "was injured following a collision with a car on the Bergseweg while supervising the Amstel Gold Race", tweeted the Limburg police on X.

The riders held an improvised picnic before setting off again on a shortened route that avoided the crash site.

