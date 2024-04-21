World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines opens in China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The 2024 World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines opened in north China's Tianjin Municipality to discuss the future development of internal combustion engines.

The congress has attracted nearly 40 Chinese and foreign academicians, as well as scientists, entrepreneurs and sci-tech workers from over 20 countries and regions.

The world's first commercial diesel engine with a thermal efficiency of over 53 percent for the base engine was released during the opening ceremony, marking a new milestone in China's internal combustion engine industry.

The comprehensive promotion and application of the technology are estimated to save nearly 20 million tonnes of fuel and reduce carbon emissions by more than 60 million tonnes annually, according to the developer Weichai Power Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese powertrain producer.

Launched in 2018 and held every three years, the conference is jointly organized by the Chinese Society for Internal Combustion Engines and Tianjin University. It involves events including international academic exchanges, summit forums and high-end product exhibitions.

APP/asg