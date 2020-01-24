UrduPoint.com
Wuhan To Offer 6,000 Free Taxis Amid Suspended Public Transportation Due To Virus Epidemic

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:20 PM

Wuhan to Offer 6,000 Free Taxis Amid Suspended Public Transportation Due to Virus Epidemic

The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, will on Saturday begin to offer 6,000 free taxis for residents following the suspension of public transportation services, the city's coronavirus command center said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, will on Saturday begin to offer 6,000 free taxis for residents following the suspension of public transportation services, the city's coronavirus command center said in a statement on Friday.

"To resolve the issue of local residents having trouble going around, the city has decided to take emergency measures and distribute 6,000 taxis to the central districts in the city. Each district will receive three or five taxis that will be distributed by local community committees.

These taxis will provide free services to local residents starting from noon Jan 25, 2020. The community committees will also offer free food, vegetables and medicine deliveries for residents in need," the statement said.

The virus, which was first detected in Wuhan in late December, has already killed 26 people and infected more than 880 others in China.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand. However, the World Health Organization said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global emergency.

