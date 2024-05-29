Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation: state media

President Xi Jinping told his Egyptian counterpart on Wednesday that China was "deeply pained" by the "extremely severe" situation in Gaza, according to state media

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) President Xi Jinping told his Egyptian counterpart on Wednesday that China was "deeply pained" by the "extremely severe" situation in Gaza, according to state media.

China is hosting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and several other Arab leaders in Beijing this week, with talks aimed at deepening consensus between Beijing and the Arab countries.

Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, have been engaged for months in talks aimed at securing a lasting truce between Israel and Hamas, accompanied by the release of hostages.

"The current round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has caused a large number of innocent Palestinian civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation in Gaza is extremely severe. China is deeply pained," Xi told Sisi in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"The top priority task now is an immediate ceasefire, in order to avoid spillover of conflict, impact on regional peace and stability, and so as to prevent a more serious humanitarian crisis," Xi said, according to CCTV.

Street fighting and Israeli bombardment rocked Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah on Wednesday, Palestinian residents and officials said, a day after Israeli tanks rolled into the centre of the city near the Egyptian border.

China has good relations with Israel but has supported the Palestinian cause for decades and has campaigned for a two-state solution to the conflict.

"China appreciates the important role played by Egypt in cooling down the situation and delivering humanitarian relief," Xi said on Wednesday.

He said China was ready to work with Egypt to continue to assist the people of Gaza "and push for an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue".