ZNPP Cooling Pool's Waterproofing Carried Out To Save Water - Russia's Rosenergoatom

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 10:25 PM

A necessary technical works related to the waterproofing of the cooling pool at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) have been carried out to save water in the facility, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said on Tuesday

"The water situation at ZNPP is being monitored.

Measures were taken to strengthen the sandors, due to measures related to waterproofing, to date, the water level in the cooling pond is maintained at the proper level," Karchaa said on air of Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that a mobile pumping station has been moved from Smolensk NPP to ZNPP.

Work has been organized to obtain water from artesian wells, so there will be an additional source of water supply for ZNPP, Karchaa added.

