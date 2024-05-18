Zverev Equals Becker Record To Set Up Rome Final With Jarry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Germany's Alexander Zverev equalled compatriot Boris Becker's record by reaching an 11th Masters final on Friday when he ended the Rome Open giant-killing run of Alejandro Tabilo to set-up a title showdown against Nicolas Jarry.
World number five Zverev, who lifted the Rome trophy in 2017, battled back to see off Tabilo 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to tie Becker's record for the most Masters finals by a German since the series began in 1990.
Third seed Zverev looked like he would become the latest high-ranking victim of an unusual men's tournament when he was battered in a sensational opening set.
But Zverev battled back and after coming through a tight second set his class eventually showed, make the final at the Foro Italico for the third time.
"I was just hanging on in the second set. I brought my energy up. I was really just hanging on and waiting and the patience was kind of good today," Zverev said on court.
"He hit me off the court in the first set and I did not play well at all, but he was a big reason why. He gave me no rhythm and I am happy I turned it around in the tie-break and ran away in the third set."
Tabilo's run to the last four had become one of the stories of a tournament which was shed of a host of top men players either to pre-event injuries or shock early eliminations.
The 26-year-old Chilean had defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in the third round and the 32nd-ranked player showed little fear of Zverev until he began to play more passively in the second set tie-break.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Poland to spend over 2.3 bn euros to fortify eastern border: PM28 minutes ago
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
Slovak PM shooting suspect arrives in court2 hours ago
-
Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor2 hours ago
-
Hapless Crusaders suffer first loss to Brumbies in 15 years2 hours ago
-
China helps preserve museums, heritage sites in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Zverev equals Becker record to set up Rome final with Jarry3 hours ago
-
'Dad's going up in a rocket!' French businessman set for launch3 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan urges removal of curbs on transfer of new technologies to developing countries3 hours ago
-
Dow finishes above 40,000 for first time as rally pauses in Europe3 hours ago
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan4 hours ago
-
Zelensky expects Russian offensive in northeast Ukraine to intensify4 hours ago