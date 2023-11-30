Open Menu

Climate Change Poses Imminent Threat To Global Biodiversity

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 30, 2023 | 12:32 AM

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

The intersection of climate change and biodiversity is increasingly evident, positioning climate change as a foremost menace to wildlife on a global scale.

By Faiz ullah kakar

Our world is undergoing rapid changes, driven by the alarming pace of climate change. This global issue has ushered in a host of challenges, with biodiversity facing imminent threats.

As the Earth's temperature continues to rise, ecosystems worldwide are grappling to cope with the repercussions.

The intersection of climate change and biodiversity is increasingly evident, positioning climate change as a foremost menace to wildlife on a global scale. This pressing issue places numerous species, habitats, and ecosystems at grave risk, demanding urgent attention from policymakers, conservationists, and the public.

Despite scientists sounding the alarm for years, the gravity of the situation appears not to have been fully comprehended. The confluence of habitat loss, invasive species, and pollution has created an ominous scenario, paving the way for biodiversity depletion. Climate change poses a multi-faceted threat to biodiversity through various channels: rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, sea level rise, ocean acidification, extreme weather events, and the proliferation of invasive species. These factors set off a chain reaction within ecological systems, resulting in species loss, habitat degradation, and the destabilization of entire ecosystems.

As a botanist, plants have been significantly impacted by climate variability across various dimensions. Environmental extremes and climate fluctuations amplify stressors on vegetation. The repercussions extend to crop production, contributing to food insecurity on a global scale and socio-economic ramifications. Climate-induced factors such as water deficits and temperature extremes alter vegetation growth patterns. For instance, a temperature increase of approximately 30°C during floret development can induce sterility in cereals. In 2022, heavy rains and flooding adversely affected Pakistan's agriculture products, and globally, maize, rice, and wheat production suffered a 35–75% reduction in grain set due to water deficit and climate change. Droughts significantly reduced cocoa yield in West Africa during the 1980s.

Projections indicate that agricultural production could plummet by 25.7% by 2080 due to climate change, with maize being the most affected crop in Mexico. The urgent need for action to address the impact of climate change on biodiversity cannot be overstated. The potential for widespread destruction demands immediate and concerted efforts to mitigate these effects before irreversible consequences unfold.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Weather World Water Agriculture Mexico From Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited Rains

Recent Stories

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

1 hour ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

1 hour ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

1 hour ago
 Salik for making plan to steer country out of cris ..

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

1 hour ago
 Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelin ..

Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelines

1 hour ago
 DC South administers polio vaccine drops to childr ..

DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

1 hour ago
Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 20 ..

Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 2025 in New York

1 hour ago
 With auto strike over, GM announces big share buyb ..

With auto strike over, GM announces big share buybacks

1 hour ago
 Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be h ..

Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be held on Thursday

3 hours ago
 LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bus ..

LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bushra-Khawar divorce record

3 hours ago
 Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian ..

Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian Champions League

3 hours ago
 PPP determines to complete unfinished mission of Z ..

PPP determines to complete unfinished mission of ZAB, Benazir Bhutto

3 hours ago

More Stories From Blog