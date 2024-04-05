Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Ramesh Singh inspect examination centres

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Ramesh Singh inspected two examination centres to review the arrangements made for ongoing Secondary School Certificate Part-I exams

Accompanied by DC, Usman Ali, ADC Saif Chena, and CEO of, the District education Authority (DEA), the minister visited Girls, Centre of Excellence, and Sardar Koray Khan examination centers.

Later, he went to the District Jail and disbursed Eid gifts to juvenile prisoners. The minister checked the kitchen and overall arrangements in the jail. Superintendent Jail, Rasool Buksh Kolachi and Deputy Superintendent, Umer Farooq were present.

