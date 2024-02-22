7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

7th Annual Job and Trade Fair 2024 organized by Isra Youth Care Development Center to provide employment opportunities to the youth

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) 7th Annual Job and Trade Fair 2024 organized by Isra Youth Care Development Center to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

The ceremony was inaugurated by former Secretary Irrigation Sindh Engineer Khalid Memon by cutting the ribbon.

Secretary Irrigation visited the stalls set up by various companies in the job and trade fair and appreciated the efforts of the leadership of Isra University and the management team of the job fair.

Speaking at the ceremony, former Secretary Irrigation Sindh Engineer Khalid Memon said that the purpose of the Job and Trade Fair is to provide job and business opportunities for young people after completing their education these opportunities are being provided to the students. This will give young students more opportunities for business and employment and will also build self-confidence.

Speaking at the occasion Vice Chancellor Isra University Dr.

Ahmed Waliullah Qazi said that unemployment and poverty can be eradicated from the country only by eliminating these problems and this is the purpose of organizing this job and trade fair today, the development of any country and nation is related to its livelihood and today you will get to learn a lot here and today through this job and trade fair you will be able to get benefit in your future. he added.

He further said that Trade Fair 2024 includes automobile, banking, construction, engineering, insurance, software, pharmaceuticals, information technology, telecommunication, electronics, microfinance, transport, travel and tourism, chemical, consultancy, energy and power. More than 60 different institutions participated. While more than 2500 graduate students and other people from various educational institutions.

Director Isra University Islamic Foundation Professor Dr. Hameedullah Qazi thanked all the institutions participating in the Job and Trade Fair, including the students, teachers and the management of the Job and Trade Fair.

APP/mwq