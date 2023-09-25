Open Menu

AIOU To Close Admission For Int'l Students On Sep 30

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions in BA (associate degree), BBA, Associate degree in education, B.Ed., BS (ODL), and postgraduate diploma programs in the second phase of the autumn semester 2023 for overseas Pakistani and international students

The last date to apply for these programs is September 30, 2023, and students can only apply online, according to a press release on Monday. It is worth mentioning here that AIOU is the only university in the country providing educational opportunities for Pakistanis living all over the world.

In the last semester, more than 500 students enrolled from 36 countries, including Australia, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Turkey, South Africa, Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, and others.

Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has set a target to enroll 10,000 international students in the next five years. It is pertinent to mention here that these programs for international students are offered through the learning management system. All teaching activities, from admissions to examinations, will be done online.

For more details about these programs, students can contact the International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519057165, +92519250175, or email overseas@aiou.edu.pk.

