Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Announces Results Of Matric, FA
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of the Matric and Intermediate programs offered in the autumn semester of 2023
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of the Matric and Intermediate programs offered in the autumn semester of 2023.
According to the AIOU, the results have been uploaded on the Content Management System (CMS) portal, and provisional result cards will be dispatched to successful candidates soon.
To ensure compliance with the academic Calendar, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, directed the examination department to announce the results of all academic programs as per the calendar.
On the special instructions of the Vice Chancellor, all academic matters related to students have been streamlined. Admissions, workshops, and examinations are conducted on time, and results are being declared as per the annual calendar.
