BZU Driver's Daughter Qualifies CSS

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 07:24 PM

BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS

Samia Saleem, daughter of a driver, Rana M.Saleem at Bahaudddin Zakariya University (BZU) selected as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) after qualifying Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Samia Saleem, daughter of a driver, Rana M.Saleem at Bahaudddin Zakariya University (BZU) selected as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) after qualifying Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination.

She is gold medalist from food Sciences Department of BZU.

On invitation of BZU VC Dr M.Ali Shah, she met him at his office along with his parents on Friday.

The VC appreciated Saleem's devotion and efforts which added another feather in cap of varsity. He said that BZU was proud of Samiya Saleem and his father.

