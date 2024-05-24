COMSTECH Webinar On 'Armed Conflicts, War And Brain Health' Held
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Speakers at a webinar on “Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health” held on Friday emphasized that the countries must expand their disaster management systems to cope up with the challenges faced to the people during time of crisis
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Speakers at a webinar on “Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health” held on Friday emphasized that the countries must expand their disaster management systems to cope up with the challenges faced to the people during time of crisis.
The webinar, arranged by COMSTECH, was moderated by Prof. Dr. Wasay, Professor Neurology, Aga Khan University.
Prof. Wasay said that the topic of webinar is very important as this issue is not only affecting the people in the war zones but the entire humanity around the world.
Prof. Dr. Foad Abdallah, former President, African Academy of Neurology, and Professor of Neurology and Stroke Medicine at Cairo University, Egypt.
He talked about the genocide and its effect on brain health and also discussed about genocide, examples of recent genocide, the brain behind the genocide act, the brain of genocide observers, and the effect of genocide on the brain.
He said genocide is an act of evil and termed on developing plans for improving health infrastructure during conflict and post-conflict time as crucial.
Prof. Abdallah concluded that “we need to initiate collective efforts to end this genocide now and live together”.
Prof. Dr. Adel Musk from Gaza highlighted the topic of the regional impact of the Palestine war.
He gave comprehensive account of the genocide impact on Gaza strip and said Gaza hospitals have been targeted intentionally and many times during the aggression.
He said 147 media workers have been killed with the majority being Palestinians.
He said reports indicate that 38 journalists have been arrested since the start of the war and several journalists have lost family members.
He said that currently 100 percent of Gazans are facing a crisis of food security and the entire infrastructure has been completely destroyed.
Prof. Dr. Mian Afzal Javed, former President, World Psychiatry Association, talked on the topic of global mental health impact of armed conflicts.
He talked about the importance of mental health and recommended that countries expand disaster management systems to cope with such calamities.
Prof. Dr. Serefnur Ozturk, Environment Neurology Group, World Federation of Neurology, Professor, Department of Neurology, Konya -Turkey discussed the topic of environmental impact of war.
The webinar was attended by the participants across OIC member states online.
Recent Stories
Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, p ..
Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together
Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25
119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab
Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU
Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ..
Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks for healthy
Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi
Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion
NIH issues advisory on heatwave
One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27
Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions over rates
More Stories From Education
-
Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU10 minutes ago
-
SAU announces summer admissions for postgraduate programs4 minutes ago
-
Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC2 days ago
-
NUML Convocation; 849 students conferred upon degrees2 days ago
-
CDWP okays Edu Ministry's plan for establishing 6 Danish Schools in GB, AJK2 days ago
-
Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)2 days ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination3 days ago
-
Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign3 days ago
-
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams3 days ago
-
Punjab University, AGAHE ink MoU3 days ago
-
HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BISE4 days ago
-
34 teachers suspended for being absent from duty4 days ago