Education Department Shigar Taking Initiative To Enroll 'Out-of-School' Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Education Department district Shigar has launched initiative to address the issue of "out-of-school" children
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Education Department district Shigar has launched initiative to address the issue of "out-of-school" children.
Education department has started a comprehensive campaign aimed at bringing all out-of-school children of the area back into the educational system.
The inaugural ceremony of this initiative was held at High School Al Chori, attended by dozens of out-of-school children and their parents. The event also featured a "Book fair" hosted by Boys High School Al Chori.
Dr. Hassan Amacha, the retired Secretary of Health as a chief guest, emphasized the critical importance of education and nutrition.
In his speech. Dr Amacha highlighted the transformative power of education in building healthy environment. Deputy Director of Education, Farooq Ahmed, lauded the dedicated efforts of the education department's team in reaching out of school children's parents.
He assured the parents of full support, both financially and academically, throughout their children's educational journey. Farooq Ahmed urged the local community to assist this noble cause, describing it as a "holy war against ignorance."
Ahmed also set a 15-day deadline to enroll all out-of-school children below the age of ten, with a promise
to formulate a policy for children above this age in consultation with senior authorities.
He thanked head of District Administration Wali Ullah Flahi, who prioritized education and supported the education department. He said that Deputy Commissioner Falhi contributed great efforts towards illuminating the light of education.
Later, Deputy Director Education Shigar distributed uniform and shoes among the most deserving students.
Recent Stories
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers
World Water Forum opens in Bali
FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar
Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan
06 stolen motorcycles recovered
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse i ..
SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for $2B
Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane
PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Parvez Elahi's bail plea
Police carried out search operations in different areas
More Stories From Education
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA34 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH International workshop on Drug Design and Development begins29 minutes ago
-
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab7 hours ago
-
BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS3 days ago
-
AIOU, Rupani Foundation to work for early childhood education3 days ago
-
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 13 days ago
-
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 20204 days ago
-
RPO congratulates Samia Saleem over clinching success in CSS, joining police force4 days ago
-
UEP, NUST join hand to support students4 days ago
-
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education minister5 days ago
-
Step afoot to end curse of copying system from examination centers: Ejaz5 days ago
-
NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship5 days ago