Open Menu

Education Department Shigar Taking Initiative To Enroll 'Out-of-School' Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Education department Shigar taking initiative to enroll 'Out-of-School' children

Education Department district Shigar has launched initiative to address the issue of "out-of-school" children

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Education Department district Shigar has launched initiative to address the issue of "out-of-school" children.

Education department has started a comprehensive campaign aimed at bringing all out-of-school children of the area back into the educational system.

The inaugural ceremony of this initiative was held at High School Al Chori, attended by dozens of out-of-school children and their parents. The event also featured a "Book fair" hosted by Boys High School Al Chori.

Dr. Hassan Amacha, the retired Secretary of Health as a chief guest, emphasized the critical importance of education and nutrition.

In his speech. Dr Amacha highlighted the transformative power of education in building healthy environment. Deputy Director of Education, Farooq Ahmed, lauded the dedicated efforts of the education department's team in reaching out of school children's parents.

He assured the parents of full support, both financially and academically, throughout their children's educational journey. Farooq Ahmed urged the local community to assist this noble cause, describing it as a "holy war against ignorance."

Ahmed also set a 15-day deadline to enroll all out-of-school children below the age of ten, with a promise

to formulate a policy for children above this age in consultation with senior authorities.

He thanked head of District Administration Wali Ullah Flahi, who prioritized education and supported the education department. He said that Deputy Commissioner Falhi contributed great efforts towards illuminating the light of education.

Later, Deputy Director Education Shigar distributed uniform and shoes among the most deserving students.

Related Topics

Education Event All

Recent Stories

Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Laho ..

Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport

2 minutes ago
 Man City win historic fourth straight Premier Leag ..

Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers

Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers

2 minutes ago
 World Water Forum opens in Bali

World Water Forum opens in Bali

2 minutes ago
 FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospit ..

FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in P ..

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
06 stolen motorcycles recovered

06 stolen motorcycles recovered

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse i ..

6 minutes ago
 SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for ..

SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for $2B

10 minutes ago
 Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan ..

Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane

6 minutes ago
 PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Pa ..

PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Parvez Elahi's bail plea

6 minutes ago
 Police carried out search operations in different ..

Police carried out search operations in different areas

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education