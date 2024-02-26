EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Chairman of the Education, Health, and Development (EHD) Foundation, Raja Muhammad Fazil Khan on Sunday said that the foundation aimed to provide free education to 26.1 million orphan children

He was addressing the education conference organized by the EHD foundation and said that the Foundation, which embarked on its educational journey on October 6, 2002, with the mission of establishing an ideal society through service to humanity, has been working diligently to provide free and quality education to around 5,000 students.

These students, who were previously engaged in activities like paper picking and begging, are now receiving an education that could shape their bright future.

Fazil unveiled the foundation's ambitious Vision 2040, a plan aimed at bringing every child in the country into the education system. The vision goes beyond mere enrollment, aspiring to cultivate practical and responsible individuals who will contribute to the development of the nation.

The chairman highlighted the foundation's multifaceted approach, extending beyond education to serve the community. Since the devastating earthquake of October 8, 2005, the EHD Foundation has assisted four lakh people afflicted by various diseases and natural calamities.

Their efforts include offering shelter to widows and the poor, as well as creating employment opportunities for the youth, he added.

Dr Faqir Anwar, Chairman of Mursi Pak, commended the foundation's educational program and urged practical steps to equip destitute children with skills through education and training.

Raja Mukhtar Abbas, Director of the Innovator school System, announced his full support by taking responsibility for sponsoring 50 deserving children. The Education Promotion Conference also garnered praise from International Islamic University Professor Dr Tasneem Fatima, who lauded the Chairman and the entire team of the Foundation for their dedication to educational services.

She said that the commitment shown by professors and students from Islamabad-based universities was evident in their active participation in the ceremony. She further said that as the nation grapples with the challenges of educating millions of children, the Foundation's initiatives and Vision 2040 stand as a beacon of hope for a brighter educational future in Pakistan.

The conference concluded with a stirring anthem, "If education is to be established on the land," performed by EHD orphan students.

