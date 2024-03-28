Open Menu

GCWUS Career Counselling Session On Banking, Account Management

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 06:49 PM

GCWUS career counselling session on banking, account management

The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Career Counselling Centre hosted an awareness session on banking, account management, and financing facilities for freelancers, students, and IT exporters under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at college's video conference room, on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Career Counselling Centre hosted an awareness session on banking, account management, and financing facilities for freelancers, students, and IT exporters under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at college's video conference room, on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the college, the session proved to be a comprehensive event aimed at providing valuable insight and guidance on managing finances effectively within the specific sectors.

The session brought together industry experts, financial advisers, and participants eager to enhance their understanding of banking services and financial opportunities tailored to their unique needs.

Overall, the awareness session served as a valuable platform for freelancers, students, and IT exporters to gain valuable insight, access resources, and forge connections essential for navigating the intricacies of banking, account management, and financing within their respective domains.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Government College Women University Sialkot Event Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion

50 minutes ago
 European stock markets head into Easter break with ..

European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains

5 minutes ago
 Over Rs 64 billion disbursed among deserving, need ..

Over Rs 64 billion disbursed among deserving, needy under Benazir Kafaalat schem ..

5 minutes ago
 Battles, bombardment in Gaza as US says Israel tal ..

Battles, bombardment in Gaza as US says Israel talks back on

5 minutes ago
 Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by s ..

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..

2 hours ago
 China lifts punitive tariffs on Australian wine

China lifts punitive tariffs on Australian wine

5 minutes ago
Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate ..

Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate cut delay

5 minutes ago
 CCP to sign MoU China’s market regulatory

CCP to sign MoU China’s market regulatory

5 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

3 hours ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

5 minutes ago
 PSX closed at historic high level of over 67,000 p ..

PSX closed at historic high level of over 67,000 points

5 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Education