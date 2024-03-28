GCWUS career counselling session on banking, account management

The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Career Counselling Centre hosted an awareness session on banking, account management, and financing facilities for freelancers, students, and IT exporters under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at college's video conference room, on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Career Counselling Centre hosted an awareness session on banking, account management, and financing facilities for freelancers, students, and IT exporters under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at college's video conference room, on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the college, the session proved to be a comprehensive event aimed at providing valuable insight and guidance on managing finances effectively within the specific sectors.

The session brought together industry experts, financial advisers, and participants eager to enhance their understanding of banking services and financial opportunities tailored to their unique needs.

Overall, the awareness session served as a valuable platform for freelancers, students, and IT exporters to gain valuable insight, access resources, and forge connections essential for navigating the intricacies of banking, account management, and financing within their respective domains.