HEC Announces Law-GAT To Seek Enrolment As An Advocate

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:12 PM

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced to conduct Law Graduate Assessment Test (LAW-GAT) for eligibility to get enrolment as an advocate with bar council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced to conduct Law Graduate Assessment Test (LAW-GAT) for eligibility to get enrolment as an advocate with bar council.

The objective of the assessment test is to ensure proper scrutiny and evaluation of a law graduates desirous to join the legal profession so that only competent individuals possessing necessary basic knowledge of law may enter the legal profession for practicing law, the official sources told APP on Wednesday.

Therefore, the sources said, a law graduate only becomes eligible to apply to a Bar Council for enrolment as an advocate if he/she qualifies the assessment test to be conducted by the Higher Education Commission, having been so authorised by the Pakistan Bar Council, pursuant to the aforementioned Order of the Supreme Court and read with the Section 26(cc) of Legal Practitioners and Bar Council's Act 1973 and rules of the PBC.

They informed that the person having passed Bachelor's degree in Law or equivalent from a university recognised by HEC/PBC are eligible to apply. According to them, the test will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

According to HEC, the Law GAT Test tentatively will be held on April 11, 2021. However, the last date to apply online is Friday 26 March, 2021.

For further information, the students are advised to visit www.hec.gov.pk or call HEC Helplines number 051-111-119-432, or 0334-111-9432.

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court vide its 2018 Order, has directed restoration of the Law Graduate Assessment Test by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) through the Higher Education Commission.

