ICCBS-University of Karachi announces admissions to its M.Phil and Ph.D programs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):International Center of Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi here on Thursday announced admissions to its M.Phil and Ph.D programs -2020.

According to ICCBS spokesman the intending candidates can fill and submit admission forms with scanned copies of required mark sheets through online admission portal www.uokadmission.edu.pk till July 19 and that due to current COVID-19 induced situation all candidates would be exempted from admission test.

Admissions would, however, be offered after interviews, he said mentioning that successful candidates would be admitted to Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry in accordance to their scores.

Candidates have been advised to download prospectus 2020 and fee voucher via www.uokadmission.edu.pk and that applicants must also submit a non refundable processing fee worth Rs.4,500/- at any of the branches of United Bank Limited.