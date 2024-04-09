Open Menu

Malala Urges PM Sharif To Prioritize Girls' Education

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education

The Nobel laureate,  in a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlights the contribution of the Malala Foundation, and donates $1.5 million to support girls' education in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2024) Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate, on Tuesday extended congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his appointment as PM, expressing optimism for progress under his leadership.

Malala emphasized the importance of education for girls and urged the Prime Minister to prioritize this matter.

In a letter, she highlights the contribution of the Malala Foundation, donating $1.5 million to support girls' education in Pakistan.

Malala raises concern over the current allocation of only 2% of the total budget to education and advocates for an increase to 4%. She calls upon the government to focus on girls' education within the first 100 days of its term.

