Malala Urges PM Sharif To Prioritize Girls' Education
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
The Nobel laureate, in a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlights the contribution of the Malala Foundation, and donates $1.5 million to support girls' education in Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2024) Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate, on Tuesday extended congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his appointment as PM, expressing optimism for progress under his leadership.
Malala emphasized the importance of education for girls and urged the Prime Minister to prioritize this matter.
In a letter, she highlights the contribution of the Malala Foundation, donating $1.5 million to support girls' education in Pakistan.
Malala raises concern over the current allocation of only 2% of the total budget to education and advocates for an increase to 4%. She calls upon the government to focus on girls' education within the first 100 days of its term.
Recent Stories
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
More Stories From Education
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold BA, B.Ed exams from April 2321 hours ago
-
Provincial government urged to ensure job security for Second Shift Teachers3 days ago
-
Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Ramesh Singh inspect examination centres4 days ago
-
Annual examinations of BA, B.com, Bsc from April 23: KU4 days ago
-
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE5 days ago
-
Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launched today6 days ago
-
SPSC announces new schedule of postponed SST written test6 days ago
-
Out of school children to get free education in private schools6 days ago
-
IUB Abbasia Campus lit up in blue to mark World Autism Day7 days ago
-
Exam center raided, copying scandal uncovered7 days ago
-
SPSC's assistant controller booked in paper leak case arrested11 days ago
-
SSDO urged Punjab Government to establish Punjab Human Rights Commission12 days ago