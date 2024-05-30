Open Menu

MPA Opens Digital Classes At Two Colleges For Entry Test Preparation

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 07:02 PM

MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entry test preparation

MPA Sardar, Ajmal Khan Chandia Thursday inaugurated digital classes facility in two colleges here on Thursday to enable boys and girls undergo preparations for entry tests for admissions including MDCAT through the e-learning facility of Ulearn, an online education platform

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) MPA Sardar, Ajmal Khan Chandia Thursday inaugurated digital classes facility in two colleges here on Thursday to enable boys and girls undergo preparations for entry tests for admissions including MDCAT through the e-learning facility of Ulearn, an online education platform.

Digital classes were introduced at government girls college and postgraduate college, the MPA said at the opening ceremony.

He added that the facility would accommodate 120 students at the online coaching facility and save resources worth around Rs 12 million.

The initiative launched on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would also save students from travelling to other cities in search of private coaching facilities with higher fee tags attached, Chandia said.

CEO Ulearn, Muhammad Waseem said, he was happy to see Muzaffargarh boys and girls interested in quality e-learning facilities in pursuit of their career-oriented education and training.

Deputy director colleges, assistant director colleges were also present.

It may be noted that Ulearn has also introduced digital classes facility for matriculation students of a girls high school Khursheed Abad of the district.

APP/shn/ifi

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Muzaffargarh May From Government Million

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

15 minutes ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

15 minutes ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

13 minutes ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

13 minutes ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

13 minutes ago
 Universities to function as technology and knowled ..

Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

13 minutes ago
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day c ..

Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration

13 minutes ago
 Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

25 minutes ago
 Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 la ..

Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

17 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

20 minutes ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Education