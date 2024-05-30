MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entry test preparation

MPA Sardar, Ajmal Khan Chandia Thursday inaugurated digital classes facility in two colleges here on Thursday to enable boys and girls undergo preparations for entry tests for admissions including MDCAT through the e-learning facility of Ulearn, an online education platform

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) MPA Sardar, Ajmal Khan Chandia Thursday inaugurated digital classes facility in two colleges here on Thursday to enable boys and girls undergo preparations for entry tests for admissions including MDCAT through the e-learning facility of Ulearn, an online education platform.

Digital classes were introduced at government girls college and postgraduate college, the MPA said at the opening ceremony.

He added that the facility would accommodate 120 students at the online coaching facility and save resources worth around Rs 12 million.

The initiative launched on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would also save students from travelling to other cities in search of private coaching facilities with higher fee tags attached, Chandia said.

CEO Ulearn, Muhammad Waseem said, he was happy to see Muzaffargarh boys and girls interested in quality e-learning facilities in pursuit of their career-oriented education and training.

Deputy director colleges, assistant director colleges were also present.

It may be noted that Ulearn has also introduced digital classes facility for matriculation students of a girls high school Khursheed Abad of the district.

APP/shn/ifi