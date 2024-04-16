Open Menu

MUET Starts Accepting Online Admissions Forms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM

MUET starts accepting online admissions forms

The portal of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has started receiving forms for admission in all disciplines of Mehran University and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The portal of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has started receiving forms for admission in all disciplines of Mehran University and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs.

The Director Admissions Mehran University informed here on Tuesday that with the opening of the portal, the interested candidates can submit admission forms at the official website of the university.

The process of phase wise pre-entry tests of the candidates will be conducted in the last week of June 2024, he said and added that the interested candidates can contact the directorate of admissions for further information and guidance.

Related Topics

Jamshoro Khairpur University Of Engineering And Technology June All

Recent Stories

Walton Tobacco Company’s workers ask AJK CJ to t ..

Walton Tobacco Company’s workers ask AJK CJ to take notice of factory’s clos ..

2 minutes ago
 DC for action against timber theft in Lal Sohanra ..

DC for action against timber theft in Lal Sohanra National Park

3 minutes ago
 New rates of roti, naan implemented in Bahawalpur ..

New rates of roti, naan implemented in Bahawalpur district

3 minutes ago
 Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relativ ..

Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relatively good' economic outlook: IM ..

10 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman o ..

OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman over flood victims

10 minutes ago
 Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first ..

Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first quarter

10 minutes ago
FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy

FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy

10 minutes ago
 Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Israel obstructing access to Hamas attack victims: ..

Israel obstructing access to Hamas attack victims: UN probe

10 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago
 Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tourn ..

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education