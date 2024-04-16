MUET Starts Accepting Online Admissions Forms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM
The portal of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has started receiving forms for admission in all disciplines of Mehran University and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs
The Director Admissions Mehran University informed here on Tuesday that with the opening of the portal, the interested candidates can submit admission forms at the official website of the university.
The process of phase wise pre-entry tests of the candidates will be conducted in the last week of June 2024, he said and added that the interested candidates can contact the directorate of admissions for further information and guidance.
