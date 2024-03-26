Open Menu

Registration Forms Of Private Candidates To Be Accepted From March 28: BIEK

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Registration forms of Private Candidates to be accepted from March 28: BIEK

The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) has notified for the information of all concerned that the Registration forms of Private Candidates of Commerce and Humanities Groups who have passed their S.S.C Supplementary Examinations, 2023 from Board of Secondary Education, Karachi for appearing in HSC Annual Examinations, 2024 shall be accepted from March 28

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) has notified for the information of all concerned that the Registration forms of Private Candidates of Commerce and Humanities Groups who have passed their S.S.C Supplementary Examinations, 2023 from Board of Secondary Education, Karachi for appearing in HSC Annual Examinations, 2024 shall be accepted from March 28.

The forms shall be accepted without late fee Rs. 3,100 from March 28 to April 19 and with Late Fee of Rs. 500/- Rs.3,100+500=3,600/- from April 22 to May 03 while late fee of Rs. 1000/- Rs.3,100+1000=4,100/- from May 06 till further orders.

The Registration Forms can be downloaded from the Official website i.

e. www.biek.edu.pk. Duly filled and attested by an officer of grade 17 and above of Education Department i.e. Principal/Head Master/ Mistress of Government Colleges and Schools or any Government Department of Sindh/ Pakistan, along with the Prescribed Fee which can be deposited in any Branch of United Bank Limited in Account No. UBL CMA-252536591, or UBL Booth BIEK after that Registration Form along with fee receipt must be sent on same day to the Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education, North Nazimabad, Karachi through Courier Service.

The registration form can also be submitted in concerned section of the Board, failing which Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi shall not be responsible and fee shall be forfeited.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Education Same North Nazimabad BIEK March April May United Bank Limited Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat fam ..

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families

3 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to p ..

President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to prioritize primary, secondary e ..

31 seconds ago
 Social media forces British royal family to adapt

Social media forces British royal family to adapt

1 hour ago
 Polish MPs seek to put central bank head on trial ..

Polish MPs seek to put central bank head on trial for violating constitution

1 hour ago
 Punjab Assembly appointments: Court reserves verdi ..

Punjab Assembly appointments: Court reserves verdict on bail petition of Parvez ..

1 hour ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali conde ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condemns Shangla attack

1 hour ago
Hamas urges end to Gaza airdrops after deaths, mor ..

Hamas urges end to Gaza airdrops after deaths, more aid trucks

1 hour ago
 MD SSWMB asks contractor to overcome shortage of m ..

MD SSWMB asks contractor to overcome shortage of machinery, staff to ensure clea ..

1 hour ago
 Paris houseboats pump sewage onshore to help Olymp ..

Paris houseboats pump sewage onshore to help Olympic swimmers

1 hour ago
 Family tears, relief as first Kenya cult massacre ..

Family tears, relief as first Kenya cult massacre bodies released

1 hour ago
 1st Punjab Inclusive Governance Summit 2024 held

1st Punjab Inclusive Governance Summit 2024 held

1 hour ago
 Rosales, the opponent allowed to challenge Venezue ..

Rosales, the opponent allowed to challenge Venezuela's Maduro

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education