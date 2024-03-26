Registration forms of Private Candidates to be accepted from March 28: BIEK

The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) has notified for the information of all concerned that the Registration forms of Private Candidates of Commerce and Humanities Groups who have passed their S.S.C Supplementary Examinations, 2023 from Board of Secondary Education, Karachi for appearing in HSC Annual Examinations, 2024 shall be accepted from March 28

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) has notified for the information of all concerned that the Registration forms of Private Candidates of Commerce and Humanities Groups who have passed their S.S.C Supplementary Examinations, 2023 from Board of Secondary Education, Karachi for appearing in HSC Annual Examinations, 2024 shall be accepted from March 28.

The forms shall be accepted without late fee Rs. 3,100 from March 28 to April 19 and with Late Fee of Rs. 500/- Rs.3,100+500=3,600/- from April 22 to May 03 while late fee of Rs. 1000/- Rs.3,100+1000=4,100/- from May 06 till further orders.

The Registration Forms can be downloaded from the Official website i.

e. www.biek.edu.pk. Duly filled and attested by an officer of grade 17 and above of Education Department i.e. Principal/Head Master/ Mistress of Government Colleges and Schools or any Government Department of Sindh/ Pakistan, along with the Prescribed Fee which can be deposited in any Branch of United Bank Limited in Account No. UBL CMA-252536591, or UBL Booth BIEK after that Registration Form along with fee receipt must be sent on same day to the Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education, North Nazimabad, Karachi through Courier Service.

The registration form can also be submitted in concerned section of the Board, failing which Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi shall not be responsible and fee shall be forfeited.