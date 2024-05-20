Schools To Be Shut Down For Seven Days Due To Heatwave In Punjab
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:08 PM
The schools, however, are allowed to conduct exams as per their schedules by following the necessary precautions.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2024) The Punjab government announced on Monday to shut down all public and private schools for seven days due to heatwave.
The Punjab government also issued the notification regarding closure of the schools across the province.
It said, “All the public and private schools shall remain closed from May 25 to May 31,”.
The authorities, however, allowed the schools to conduct exams as per their schedules by following the necessary precautions.
The MET office had earlier issued warning for heatwave and advised the citizens for precautionary measures.
