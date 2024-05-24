Sialkot, Kazakhstan Universities Sign MoU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM
The University of Sialkot (USKT), represented by Faisal Manzoor, Chairman board of Governors, and KIMEP University (Kazakhstan), represented by President Chan Young Bang (PhD), formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday
The MoU pledged the commitment of the two institutions to enhance academic cooperation and mutual advancement.
According to the USKT spokesperson, the MoU signing ceremony took place at KIMEP University's campus in Almaty, Kazakhstan, marking the beginning of a promising partnership between the two esteemed institutions.
This collaboration aims to foster academic exchange, research collaboration, and joint initiatives that will benefit students, faculty, and the broader academic community in both Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
