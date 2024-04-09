SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has issued the list of 298 successful candidates in the Combined Competitive Examination conducted in the month of November, December, 2022 for Engineering cadre for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (BPS-17) Civil/Electrical/Mechanical in Local Government Department, (Sindh Local Government board), Government of Sindh.

