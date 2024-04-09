SPSC Announces Result Of Combined Competitive Examination 2022
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 10:07 PM
Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has issued the list of 298 successful candidates in the Combined Competitive Examination conducted in the month of November, December, 2022
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has issued the list of 298 successful candidates in the Combined Competitive Examination conducted in the month of November, December, 2022 for Engineering cadre for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (BPS-17) Civil/Electrical/Mechanical in Local Government Department, (Sindh Local Government board), Government of Sindh.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update
ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant
Stocks slide before US inflation, ECB meeting
Security increased at Champions League ties after threat
Mohsin Naqvi for PCB-HEC nexus to promote college cricket
Special arrangements in hospitals during Eid days in Larkana
Commissioner reviews arrangements for Baisakhi fest, T20 matches, Eid
Eid-ul-Fitre tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan
China, Russia set example for major-country relations: Wang Yi
More Stories From Education
-
Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education4 hours ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold BA, B.Ed exams from April 231 day ago
-
Provincial government urged to ensure job security for Second Shift Teachers3 days ago
-
Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Ramesh Singh inspect examination centres4 days ago
-
Annual examinations of BA, B.com, Bsc from April 23: KU4 days ago
-
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE5 days ago
-
Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launched today6 days ago
-
SPSC announces new schedule of postponed SST written test6 days ago
-
Out of school children to get free education in private schools6 days ago
-
IUB Abbasia Campus lit up in blue to mark World Autism Day7 days ago
-
Exam center raided, copying scandal uncovered7 days ago
-
SPSC's assistant controller booked in paper leak case arrested11 days ago