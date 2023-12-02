Open Menu

The Punjab University CEES 3-day Int’l Conference On Dec 4

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 09:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Punjab University College of Earth & Environmental Sciences (CEES) will organise a three-day 4th International Conference on ‘Emerging Trends in Earth and Environmental Sciences”.

Minister for Higher education Mansoor Qadir, Minister of State on Tourism Sayed Wasi Shah, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and others will attend the inaugural ceremony on Monday at 10am at CEES.

Education Punjab

