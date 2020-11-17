Four scientists from University of Sargodha (UoS) have figured among the top two percent scientists of the world in a list compiled by the prestigious Stanford University, USA

The Stanford University has recently released the global list that represents the top two per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. The exhaustive list has 1,59,683 scientists, doctors and engineers.

The list classified the scientists based on career-long citation impact until the end of 2019 and also for the single year (2019).

According to the report, 81 Pakistani scientists have been ranked in the top 2% scientists world-wide for their career-long citation impact while citation impact in a single year includes 243 Pakistani scientists among the top 2% scientists.

The scientists who have made it to the Stanford list from Sargodha University are Dr Muhammad Afzal (Agriculture Sciences), Dr Farooq Anwar (Chemistry), Dr Muhammad Nawaz Tahir (Physics) and Dr Muhammad Saleem (Chemistry - Bhakkar Campus).

Dr Muhammad Afzal is serving as Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and his research focus is on "Integrated Pest Management (IPM) technology and Biological Control of Insect Pests.

" Dr Farooq Anwar is currently working as Director Institute of Chemistry and Director Office of the Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC). He works in the area of "Analytical Chemistry" while Dr Muhammad Saleem is serving in the Department of Chemistry, Bhakkar Campus and his area of research is "Organic Chemistry." Dr Nawaz Tahir, who has recently retired as Physics Professor was acclaimed the status of the Professor Emeritus by the Syndicate in recognition of the scholarly contribution in higher education. His area of research is "Crystallography."The report has been prepared by Stanford University team headed by Prof John PA Loannidis after assessing scientists from across the world for the research carried out during their career span, from data collected up to 2019.

The Stanford ranking was prepared according to subject-wise analysis conducted by the University based on standardized citation indicators such as citations, H-index, co-authorship coma and a composite indicator.