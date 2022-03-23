UVAS, HECwill jointlyconduct wrestling trail for Lahore region players underPrime Minister KamyabJawan Talent Hunt wrestling League

The Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Wrestling LeagueLahore Region Trail will conduct in theUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Sports Complex in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad under Prime Minister KamyabJawan Sports Driveon 24th March

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad will be the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony of WrestlingTalent Hunt Lahore region Trail.In which15 to 25 yearsage limit players will be participate from Lahore region (Kasur, Sheikhupura, NankanaSahab, Okara) etc.