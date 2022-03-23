UrduPoint.com

UVAS, HECwill Jointlyconduct Wrestling Trail For Lahore Region Players UnderPrime Minister KamyabJawan Talent Hunt Wrestling League

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 05:56 PM

UVAS, HECwill jointlyconduct wrestling trail for Lahore region players underPrime Minister KamyabJawan Talent Hunt wrestling League

The Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Wrestling LeagueLahore Region Trail will conduct in theUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Sports Complex in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad under Prime Minister KamyabJawan Sports Driveon 24th March

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Mar, 2022) The Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Wrestling LeagueLahore Region Trail will conduct in theUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Sports Complex in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad under Prime Minister KamyabJawan Sports Driveon 24th March.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad will be the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony of WrestlingTalent Hunt Lahore region Trail.In which15 to 25 yearsage limit players will be participate from Lahore region (Kasur, Sheikhupura, NankanaSahab, Okara) etc.

