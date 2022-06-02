UrduPoint.com

World Milk Day Observed At UVAS Ravi Campus

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 11:34 AM

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Milk Day with the theme of ‘Dairy Forum A Way Forward for the Uplift of Dairy Sector” here on Wednesday in UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022) The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Milk Day with the theme of ‘Dairy Forum A Way Forward for the Uplift of Dairy Sector” here on Wednesday in UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki. Various activities including walk, seminar, a technical session, short video on milk value chain, speech, milk drinking contest and success story featured to mark the day to create awareness among public about natural milk, its nutritional value and various milk products.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Director General Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Shoaib Khan Jadoon co-chaired the seminar while Chairperson Department of Animal Nutrition Prof Dr Saima, Chairperson Department of Dairy Technology Dr Saima Inayat and dairy technology students, faculty members and representatives from public and private sectors, farmers and consumers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoaib Khan Jadoon highlighted the benefit of school milk programme to curb malnutrition issues in growing children. He also stressed on the importance of milk value edition for the uplift of dairy sector and profitability livestock farming community to save their milk by adopting milk processing.

He said business of dairy industries can be improved by having access to international markets and this is only possible by introducing new dairy products. He acknowledged the role of UVAS especially to strengthen academia & industry liaison and said Punjab Food Authority always willing to collaborate for joint work with dairy industry.

While addressing the audience, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the efforts of UVAS Department of Dairy Technology faculty members to conduct various dairy professionals training for their capacity building. He said a large number of students getting maximum benefit and practical learning from UVAS facilities like milk plant and laboratory for their practical work.

Earlier Dr Muhammad Junaid spoke about impact of capacity building on milk value chain to strengthen dairy sector. He also showed a video regarding on milk value edition. Ms Ayesha Ikram conducted technical session on the nutritional importance of milk & its impact on our society. At the end Vice-Chancellor gave away cash prizes to the milk contest winners.

