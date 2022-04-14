UrduPoint.com

Air New Zealand Drops Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination, Negative Test For Domestic, Int'l Flights

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 12:44 PM

Air New Zealand drops proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test for domestic, int'l flights

Air New Zealand no longer requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination and negative test for domestic and international fights

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Air New Zealand no longer requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination and negative test for domestic and international fights.

"As New Zealand moves through the peak of Omicron and the country's COVID-19 settings are relaxed, we will be adjusting some of our domestic and international travel requirements for customers," Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said in a statement.

From Thursday, passengers are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or negative test to fly around New Zealand, and from May 1, Air New Zealand will remove the "no jab, no fly" policy for international flights, Foran said, adding it is important to note international visitors will still need to meet the relevant government entry requirements.

The move came as New Zealand on Thursday moved down to the second highest Orange settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. Under Orange there are no indoor capacity limits and the seated and separated rule for hospitality venues lifts, so bars, cafes and restaurants are able to fill up again. However, people are required to wear a face mask in many indoor settings.

From Friday, Air New Zealand will restart its food and beverage service on board, Foran said, adding masks will still be required onboard domestic and international flights.

