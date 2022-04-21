India reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,049,974 on Thursday with 2,380 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 56 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 522,062.

There are still 13,433 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a rise of 1,093 during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past two-and-a-half months, but has started increasing over the past few days.

So far 42,514,479 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 1,231 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

