Samoa Reports 597 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 03:53 PM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Samoa reported 597 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the pandemic for the past few days.

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, Samoa's Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday that of the 597 new COVID-19 cases, 596 were community cases and one was a border case.

The new cases brought the total number of community cases in the South Pacific island country to 9,519 and the total COVID-19 tally to 9,592.

The newly reported COVID-19 related deaths took the death toll to 19.

In Vanuatu, another South Pacific island country, the Vanuatu Tourism Office (VTO) announced on Saturday that the country will open its borders to fully-vaccinated international travellers on July 1, with no quarantine and arrival caps imposed.

However, Vanuatu will still have some entry requirements in place to ensure that both visitors and locals alike are kept safe from COVID-19 infection when travelling within its islands. These requirements will include full vaccination, pre-departure tests and a health clearance ahead of departure, as well as an arrival testing.

