AJK SC Directs MDA To Resume Services With Immediate Effect

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Thursday directed the Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) to take prompt measures and resume public services.

The two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and senior Judge Justice Khawaja Muhammad Nasim in a case titled Robkar-e-Adalat vs. Deputy Commissioner Mirpur, issued orders to Director General MDA Mirpur to take measures ensuring public facilitation after the detailed report submitted by the Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government, which had suggested that it was the Primary job of the MDA administration to run the daily affairs of the department.

Moreover, it was stated before the court that the department’s day-to-day affairs were being affected due to the sealing of the record by a high-level inquiry committee, which had been constituted by the court several months ago. The Committee was formed after the reports of corruption and malpractices in the course of allotment of plots by the MDA.

The inquiry committee, constituted as per the direction of the learned Supreme Court of AJK, has submitted a report comprising nine volumes.

“The bench is not complete; hence, the case shall be taken up on the next date of hearing,"  the apex court order issued on Thursday said.

It may be recalled that the full bench of the AJK Supreme Court had, in October last year, ordered the immediate sealing of five offices of the Mirpur Development Authority (MDA), suspended by the AJK government on the charges of corruption, and irregularities in connection with unlawful allotment of plots.

The full bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, and comprising Justice Khawaja Muhammad Nasim and Justice Raza Ali Khan, had directed the MDA to immediately seal the offices of suspended officers.

Advocate General Kh. Muhammad Maqbool War, along with Assistant Advocate General and Director General MDA Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, appeared on behalf of the state. Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Farooq Akbar Kiyani, Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja, Muhammad Zubair Raja, and Javed Najam Saqib Advocates appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

