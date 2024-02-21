- Home
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Urges UN To Take Measures For Resolving Longstanding Kashmir Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 11:34 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has urged the United Nations to take measures for resolving longstanding Kashmir issue for holding permanent peace in the region.
He also urged the United Nations to take effective notice of India's expansionist designs in the region.
"The world highest forum should take tangible measures to help implement its resolutions on Kashmir so that the Kashmiri people could decide their political future in a proper manner, " he said.
Reacting to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Occupied Kashmir, the AJK premier said in a statement issued on Wednesday that India cannot mislead the world community by baseless narratives.
Referring to the disputed nature of the Kashmir issue, the AJK PM said that India cannot change the status of disputed territory unilaterally.
He said that India's August 5th move was the worst example of fascism. Denouncing the Indian prime minister's visit to IIOJK, he said that Modi government was trying to mislead the world about the situation in Kashmir by fake development. Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the IIOJK region, Anwar ul Haq said that
an unannounced curfew has been imposed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir valley during Modi's visit.
On the one hand, he said Modi talks about normalcy and development, while on the other hand, forced disappearances, bloodshed, and violence that continue unabatedly in the occupied valley.
Innocent youth are being killed by the Indian military during search operations, he said.
Along with a social and cultural onslaught, the Modi government has intensified its efforts to change the region's demography and its political landscape, the AJK PM said.
Terming the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle as a legitimate political movement, he said the world should appreciate the Kashmiris' peaceful struggle for the right to self-determination. He said, it was incumbent upon international human rights organizations to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in a proper manner.
Lauding the Kashmiris' struggle and sacrifices, the AJK PM said that the day was not far away when the people of Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal of freedom.
APP/ahr/
