- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Pays visit to special Advisor's residence
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Pays Visit To Special Advisor's Residence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the residence of Special Advisor Mrs Nabeela Ayub to offer condolences on the sad demise of her father-in-law, Haji Chaudhry Aurangzeb
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the residence of Special Advisor Mrs Nabeela Ayub to offer condolences on the sad demise of her father-in-law, Haji Chaudhry Aurangzeb.
In his condolence massage issued here on Saturday, the AJK PM extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.
The AJK PM was accompanied by senior minister Col. (retd) Waqar Noor and ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, and Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses welfare projects
Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with private partnership for cultural ex ..
Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities in Muzaffaranad Division in las ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announces reforms in healthcare sy ..
CBW cracks down on illegal commercial activities
Pak-Afghan border road blocked again due to floods
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cin ..
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress: Ashrafi
Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws
Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits: minister
ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uphold neutrality, maintain peace
Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharjeel
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet attack23 hours ago
-
Modi govt broken all records of oppression to win elections: President AJK1 day ago
-
AJK business forum proposes measures for industrial growth2 days ago
-
MoU signed for skilled manpower in AJK: PM lauds initiative2 days ago
-
Fresh wave of freedom struggle gains momentum in IIOJK2 days ago
-
JKNF clarifies Muneer Khan's political shift2 days ago
-
AJK gov’t initiates efforts to revive sick industrial units3 days ago
-
Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction4 days ago
-
Historic measures to improve the quality of life for people in AJK: PM Anwaar ul Haq7 days ago
-
AJK President extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslim Ummah, expresses solidarity with Kas ..11 days ago
-
JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr12 days ago
-
JKLF condemns locking of Jamia Mosque in occupied Srinagar, urges international action14 days ago