MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the residence of Special Advisor Mrs Nabeela Ayub to offer condolences on the sad demise of her father-in-law, Haji Chaudhry Aurangzeb.

In his condolence massage issued here on Saturday, the AJK PM extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

The AJK PM was accompanied by senior minister Col. (retd) Waqar Noor and ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, and Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed.

