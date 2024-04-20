Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Pays Visit To Special Advisor's Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Pays visit to special Advisor's residence

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the residence of Special Advisor Mrs Nabeela Ayub to offer condolences on the sad demise of her father-in-law, Haji Chaudhry Aurangzeb

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the residence of Special Advisor Mrs Nabeela Ayub to offer condolences on the sad demise of her father-in-law, Haji Chaudhry Aurangzeb.

In his condolence massage issued here on Saturday, the AJK PM extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

The AJK PM was accompanied by senior minister Col. (retd) Waqar Noor and ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, and Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Sad

Recent Stories

Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses wel ..

Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses welfare projects

44 seconds ago
 Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with priva ..

Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with private partnership for cultural ex ..

46 seconds ago
 Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities i ..

Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities in Muzaffaranad Division in las ..

35 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique anno ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announces reforms in healthcare sy ..

38 seconds ago
 CBW cracks down on illegal commercial activities

CBW cracks down on illegal commercial activities

40 seconds ago
 Pak-Afghan border road blocked again due to floods

Pak-Afghan border road blocked again due to floods

42 seconds ago
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featu ..

European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cin ..

30 minutes ago
 Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme ..

Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress: Ashrafi

30 minutes ago
 Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws

Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws

30 minutes ago
 Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving ..

Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits: minister

30 minutes ago
 ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uph ..

ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uphold neutrality, maintain peace

30 minutes ago
 Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharje ..

Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharjeel

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir