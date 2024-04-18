Open Menu

Fresh Wave Of Freedom Struggle Gains Momentum In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 09:22 PM

Fresh wave of freedom struggle gains momentum in IIOJK

A recent surge in killings of forcibly-settled Indian nationals in various areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has reignited the Kashmiri resistance movement for freedom from Indian occupation, according to a report received on Thursday from across the Line of Control

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A recent surge in killings of forcibly-settled Indian nationals in various areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has reignited the Kashmiri resistance movement for freedom from Indian occupation, according to a report received on Thursday from across the Line of Control.

The report highlights the continuous attacks on Indian citizens by unknown assailants, with the latest incident occurring on April 17 in Anantnag (Islamabad district) of IIOJK, where a laborer from Bihar was shot dead.

This marks the third such incident in the valley this year, underscoring the escalating tensions.

Identified as Raja Shah, the victim succumbed to critical injuries sustained from point-blank gunfire in Bijbehara area. The incident coincides with the upcoming Indian general elections in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled for May 7, despite the aspirations of the Kashmiri population in IIOJK for self-determination.

The report recalls previous incidents, including the killing of an unidentified Indian citizen and injuries to another from Amritsar, Punjab, in February.

In April, a non-local cab driver was shot and injured in Shopian district, further highlighting the unrest prevailing in the region.

Independent observers speculate that these killings may be part of the Kashmiri struggle for freedom intensified after India's controversial revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which stripped the region of its special status under the Indian constitution.

The situation underscores the deep-rooted tensions and aspirations of the people of IIOJK striving for liberation from Indian rule, as the struggle for self-determination continues amidst ongoing violence and unrest.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Islamabad Punjab Driver Jammu Amritsar Sabha February April May August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to ..

Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal

1 minute ago
 Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old kille ..

Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout

1 minute ago
 Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected ..

Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth

1 minute ago
 DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

54 seconds ago
 CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan devel ..

CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives

8 seconds ago
 UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale reg ..

UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

56 seconds ago
PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue ..

PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif

57 seconds ago
 Germany arrests two over military base attack plot ..

Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia

59 seconds ago
 8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area

8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area

1 minute ago
 Kenya military helicopter crashes with defence chi ..

Kenya military helicopter crashes with defence chief on board: police

11 minutes ago
 Two brothers involved in the murder case arrested ..

Two brothers involved in the murder case arrested in Attock

11 minutes ago
 Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case

Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir