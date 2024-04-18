Fresh wave of freedom struggle gains momentum in IIOJK

A recent surge in killings of forcibly-settled Indian nationals in various areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has reignited the Kashmiri resistance movement for freedom from Indian occupation, according to a report received on Thursday from across the Line of Control

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A recent surge in killings of forcibly-settled Indian nationals in various areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has reignited the Kashmiri resistance movement for freedom from Indian occupation, according to a report received on Thursday from across the Line of Control.

The report highlights the continuous attacks on Indian citizens by unknown assailants, with the latest incident occurring on April 17 in Anantnag (Islamabad district) of IIOJK, where a laborer from Bihar was shot dead.

This marks the third such incident in the valley this year, underscoring the escalating tensions.

Identified as Raja Shah, the victim succumbed to critical injuries sustained from point-blank gunfire in Bijbehara area. The incident coincides with the upcoming Indian general elections in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled for May 7, despite the aspirations of the Kashmiri population in IIOJK for self-determination.

The report recalls previous incidents, including the killing of an unidentified Indian citizen and injuries to another from Amritsar, Punjab, in February.

In April, a non-local cab driver was shot and injured in Shopian district, further highlighting the unrest prevailing in the region.

Independent observers speculate that these killings may be part of the Kashmiri struggle for freedom intensified after India's controversial revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which stripped the region of its special status under the Indian constitution.

The situation underscores the deep-rooted tensions and aspirations of the people of IIOJK striving for liberation from Indian rule, as the struggle for self-determination continues amidst ongoing violence and unrest.

