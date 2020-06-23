UrduPoint.com
Ajman Chamber Fuses Digital Services With Ajman Pay To Provide Top-notch Secure Transactions

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:45 PM

Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) In its efforts enhance customers experience in paying service fees, Ajman Chamber has announced that it has linked its digital services with Ajman Pay, creating a seamless customer-centric user experience and a highly secure transaction through its multiple payment channels and options. Ajman Pay is a smart platform that enables payment of government fees in a secure way The partnership was cemented in a virtual meeting through the UAE Pass (the National Digital Identity and Digital Signature solution) by Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, and Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber.

Al Suwaidi stated that this initiative is a result of the department’s unswerving efforts to provide the highest levels of quality and efficiency, through innovative solutions that meet the demand of its members. He noted that Ajman Pay’s various payment channels and options introduce a superior customer experience at par with Ajman’s modern and competitive economy.

"This is a pivotal step in supporting the digital transformation plan in Ajman. This partnership provides us with an opportunity to improve the efficiency of our services, supporting the business community, thereby boosting their competitiveness in all fields.

We laud the efforts of Ajman’s Department of Finance in helping the Chamber meet its needs and aspirations, as well as fulfil its mandate to create an attractive business environment in the emirate," Al Suwaidi said.

Meanwhile, Al Ali affirmed continued support and cooperation with Ajman Chamber to meet its objectives of delivering exceptional services. "We are pleased to support the organisation in backing businesses by transforming its services into digital. This agreement is a result of the efforts of Ajman’s Department of Finance and Ajman Chamber to reach the best level of service for its members," he said.

Al Ali stated furthered that this partnership reflects the crucial role played by Ajman Pay to simplify payment procedures and processes in the emirate and save customers’ time.

The smart payment portal also provides a unified payment system for the Chamber, which offers high capability, timely monitoring of all government revenues. It also assists in creating accurate statistical and financial reports that aid in decision-making.

