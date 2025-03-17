Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Dubai Chambers has announced that it will host the Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg on 20th May 2025.

Building on the success of previous editions in China and the United Kingdom, the third international edition of the Dubai Business Forum is designed to unlock new economic opportunities and attract companies and foreign direct investment from Germany in support of the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The event comes as part of the chambers’ ongoing efforts to strengthen economic partnerships, stimulate foreign direct investment, and consolidate Dubai's position as a global business destination. The Dubai Business Forum – Germany will showcase the diverse investment opportunities available in the emirate, with the goal of attracting multinational companies and fast-growing startups from Germany to Dubai.

The forum, which has the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce as supporting partner, also aims to support German businesses and investors in establishing impactful partnerships with their counterparts in Dubai to drive growth in bilateral trade and investments.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Following the success of our forums in China and the United Kingdom, we are looking forward to bringing the Dubai Business Forum to Germany. Dubai offers exceptional opportunities for German businesses seeking growth and expansion in the MEASA region.

We are confident that the Dubai Business Forum – Germany will serve as a catalyst for increased collaboration and investment between Dubai and Germany and contribute to mutual growth and prosperity.”

Recognised as a powerhouse for German commerce and innovation, Hamburg has been carefully selected as the ideal destination for the high-profile event. Bringing together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors in both markets, the Dubai Business Forum – Germany will showcase Dubai's business-friendly environment, attractive tax incentives, and unrivalled access to global markets.

Highlighting Dubai’s investment-friendly environment across key sectors including tech, finance, logistics, manufacturing, and sustainability, the forum will foster collaboration between German and Dubai companies in areas such as AI, advanced manufacturing, smart mobility, and clean energy. The event will also explore opportunities in private equity, venture capital, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

The Dubai Business Forum – Germany will contribute to achieving the chambers’ key objectives, which include strengthening strategic economic partnerships, developing cross-border trade relations, and creating new investment opportunities both locally and globally, as well as exploring new horizons for business, trade, and investments between Dubai and key markets around the world.