Dubai Chambers To Host Dubai Business Forum – Germany In Hamburg In May
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 03:32 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Dubai Chambers has announced that it will host the Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg on 20th May 2025.
Building on the success of previous editions in China and the United Kingdom, the third international edition of the Dubai Business Forum is designed to unlock new economic opportunities and attract companies and foreign direct investment from Germany in support of the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).
The event comes as part of the chambers’ ongoing efforts to strengthen economic partnerships, stimulate foreign direct investment, and consolidate Dubai's position as a global business destination. The Dubai Business Forum – Germany will showcase the diverse investment opportunities available in the emirate, with the goal of attracting multinational companies and fast-growing startups from Germany to Dubai.
The forum, which has the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce as supporting partner, also aims to support German businesses and investors in establishing impactful partnerships with their counterparts in Dubai to drive growth in bilateral trade and investments.
Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Following the success of our forums in China and the United Kingdom, we are looking forward to bringing the Dubai Business Forum to Germany. Dubai offers exceptional opportunities for German businesses seeking growth and expansion in the MEASA region.
We are confident that the Dubai Business Forum – Germany will serve as a catalyst for increased collaboration and investment between Dubai and Germany and contribute to mutual growth and prosperity.”
Recognised as a powerhouse for German commerce and innovation, Hamburg has been carefully selected as the ideal destination for the high-profile event. Bringing together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors in both markets, the Dubai Business Forum – Germany will showcase Dubai's business-friendly environment, attractive tax incentives, and unrivalled access to global markets.
Highlighting Dubai’s investment-friendly environment across key sectors including tech, finance, logistics, manufacturing, and sustainability, the forum will foster collaboration between German and Dubai companies in areas such as AI, advanced manufacturing, smart mobility, and clean energy. The event will also explore opportunities in private equity, venture capital, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions.
The Dubai Business Forum – Germany will contribute to achieving the chambers’ key objectives, which include strengthening strategic economic partnerships, developing cross-border trade relations, and creating new investment opportunities both locally and globally, as well as exploring new horizons for business, trade, and investments between Dubai and key markets around the world.
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General
Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition
Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contributi ..
Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividend
DURAR Group contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure sustained leadership ..2 minutes ago
-
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow2 minutes ago
-
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth in 20242 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana3 minutes ago
-
Moscow's Museum of World Folk Tales explores fairy tales of BRICS countries3 minutes ago
-
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference3 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May3 minutes ago
-
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament3 minutes ago
-
Iraq, Türkiye discuss cooperation in energy, water sectors3 minutes ago
-
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government4 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General4 minutes ago
-
Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition4 minutes ago