ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, stated that the continuous successes and major achievements accomplished by the UAE in the area of peaceful nuclear energy are the outcomes of the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He added that due to the directives of the its leadership, the UAE is enhancing its leading international stature in the environmentally-friendly energy sector while pointing out that the current challenges facing the entire world have not deterred the UAE from continuing to complete historic projects, following in the path of the Founding Fathers, whose ambitions had no limits, reinforcing the country’s position as a model of diverse sources of energy.

Sheikh Hamdan made this statement on the occasion of the commercial operation of the first reactor of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his pride at the achievement, which coincides with the start of the country’s 50th Year.

"The commercial operation of the first reactor of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a significant moment of pride for the UAE, given its major role in supporting the process of national sustainable development. The plant is also the largest source of electricity in the country, which will support its economic and social advancement for decades to come," he added.

"Today at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra, a significant milestone in the energy sector was achieved in the UAE, due to the efforts of qualified Emirati citizens who have worked alongside international experts and created a new national scientific sector, underscoring the wisdom of the country’s approach to investing in human resources," he further added.

"We are confident in our vision and our ability to predict the future, guaranteeing our country’s ongoing efforts to attain advanced positions on the world map. We are confident in the abilities of our people, who are our true wealth and will lead a sustainable future across all sectors, most notably the environmentally-friendly energy sector, which will meet the electricity needs of our country free from carbon emissions for over 60 years," he said in conclusion.