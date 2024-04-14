Besant Hall Cultural Centre To Celebrate Evening With Sanam Marvi On 26 April
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) will celebrate an evening with famous Singer Sanam Marvi on 26th April (Friday).
The Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Sunday that preparations have been made for organising a musical function which will start at 8 pm.
She said that this was the first-ever concert being organized in BHCC in which Sanam Marvi would perform.
