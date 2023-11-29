Open Menu

BHCC To Honour Eminent Scholar Mumtaz Mirza On 29 Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 12:40 AM

BHCC to honour eminent scholar Mumtaz Mirza on 29 Nov

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with the Endowment Trust Fund will pay rich tribute to eminent scholar Mumtaz Mirza on 29 November.

The Deputy Director of BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Tuesday that former Vice Chancellor Sindh University Jamshoro Mazhar ul Siddiqui will be the chief guest on the occasion

Prominent intellectuals including Mehtab Akber Rashdi, Naseer Mirza, Nisar Memon, Qazi Khadim, and SajjadMirza would shed light on the life, career, and contribution of Mumtaz Mirza while famous folk Singer Fahim Alan would perform on the occasion.

Mumtaz Mirza, whose original name was Tawasul Hussain was born on 29 November 1939 was an expert in Sindhi literature, and music of Sindh, and a broadcaster of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Pakistan Television Corporation, and stage. He died on 6 January 1997.

