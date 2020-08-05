China says US cabinet visit to Taiwan 'endangering peace'

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :China said Wednesday a visit by a top US cabinet member to Taiwan was endangering "peace and stability" in the region, with relations between the two powers at historic lows.

Washington's de facto embassy in Taipei said US health secretary Alex Azar would lead a delegation to the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as part of China and has vowed to one day seize.

"China firmly opposes official exchanges between the US and Taiwan," Wang Wenbin, a spokesman of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular briefing.

"We urge the US to abide by the one-China principle... stop all forms of official exchanges with Taiwan... and refrain from sending any wrong signals to the Taiwan independence forces."