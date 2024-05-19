Culture Minister Grieves Over Death Of Folk Artist Faqir Roshan Jhatial
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of famous folk artist Faqir Roshan Jhatial here on Sunday.
He offered condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased and prayed for the departed soul.
