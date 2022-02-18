European stocks rebound at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :European stock markets rebounded slightly at the open Friday, the end of a highly volatile week for equities as traders focus in particular on the Ukraine crisis and inflation outlook.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 percent to 7,556.25 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index won 0.1 percent to 15,283.48 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 percent to 6,952.68.