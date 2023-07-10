Japan on highest alert amid heavy rains

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Japan on Monday issued its highest alert amid heavy rains which resulted in the death of one person while transport was disrupted in many parts.

The country's Meteorological Agency warned of landslides and floods in Fukuoka and Oita provinces in southwestern Japan, Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

In a pre-dawn emergency call, at around 3:40 a.m. local time (1840GMT), the weather agency urged residents to promptly implement safety precautions to protect themselves.

Authorities in Fukuoka province reported the death of one woman due to heavy rains.

Rail officials ordered the suspension of bullet train services in Hiroshima, Kumamoto and Hakata stations as heavy rains lashed the region, inundating roads and tracks.

The country's Met Department on Sunday warned of flooding and landslides in Yamaguchi and adjoining provinces, with heavy precipitation expected from western and eastern regions through early next week.

Meteorologists predicted rainfall amounts of up to 200 mm in the northern Kyushu region, up to 100 mm in the Chugoku region of western Japan, and up to 80 mm in the Hokuriku region of central Japan within the 24-hour period leading up to Tuesday.